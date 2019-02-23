Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pueblo polar plunge raising money for Special Olympics

PUEBLO – People will be freezin’ for a reason Saturday at Pueblo’s 4th annual Polar Plunge hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The fundraising event, sponsored by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Department, is scheduled to kick-off at 9 a.m. with registration and people will plunge into the Pueblo Reservoir starting at 11 a.m.

The event will require closing the south boat ramp at the park for the entire day so boaters will need to use the north marina ramp.

All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Colorado. There are nearly 25,000 Special Olympics athletes statewide.

Organizers hope to raise over $20,000 this year.

“Since 2016, the Polar Plunge raised more than $70,000 for the cause. We’d like to really add to that total this year,” Joe Stadterman, CPW’s operations manager at Lake Pueblo, said.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
