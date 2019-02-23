Man robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS – Around 3:30 a.m. an individual was approached by two male suspects in a vehicle in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue off East Navajo Street.

The suspects, later identified as Devin Nash and Aleksandr Emel, pointed handguns at the victim and demanded his wallet.

After the robbery, the suspects fled from the area in their car. A short time later, Sergaent Shawn Peterson located the suspects car as it was driving on a nerby street and then parked in a business parking lot.

Both of the men got out of the car but were caught by police.

Nash and Emel are charged with attempted aggravated robbery.