Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm

MONUMENT – By the time folks woke up Saturday morning, some of them had more than half a foot of snow to clean up.

Among those hit hard, Monument.

Jonathan Newey is as new to the neighborhood as the fresh snow on the ground.

“I just moved to Monument and this is quite the introduction,” he said as he looked around at the snow.

Of all mornings to move from Colorado Springs, he chose this one.

Signs of the overnight storm that dumped up to eight inches of snow on his street were still easy to spot in the form of snow piles at least a couple of feet deep.

“Driving a huge truck through the snow is a bit daunting. A little bit scary,” Newey said.

Thankfully for Newey, he didn’t have to dig himself out of this one alone.

“It really hindered things quite a bit, it slowed down progress quite a bit but I mean, I had a lot of friends coming out to help me move so that was helpful.”

His pal Chris Ray, drove up from Springs, too.

“The drive up here, it was ok,” he said.

“There were some areas that weren’t plowed, really.”

But Ray says driving around the Springs Friday night was a different story.

“Oh, it was terrifying! tried to stop. Couldn’t. Swerved into oncoming traffic. Thankfully they were going slow enough that I could readjust and get back into my lane,” he recalled.

“No matter how prepared or how experienced you think you are driving in the snow, Colorado is going to throw you a curveball.”

The curveballs don’t surprise Dan Elders.

“I’ve seen a lot worse,” he said.

He’s been blasting snow away from his driveway for the past 45 years.

“It could be calling for 60 degrees, nothing but sunshine and we’ll get two feet,” Elders said, matter-of-factly.

“That’s no surprise.”

Though inconvenient, a winter wonderland in late February is part of the fun here.

“Merry Christmas!” Elders joked.

The good news is snow isn’t on the radar for folks in that area until at least this upcoming Friday.