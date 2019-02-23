Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Crews respond to structure fire in Canon City

CANON CITY- Around 5 p.m., authorities reported a structure fire in Canon City.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies along with the Canon City Area Fire Protection District were on scene in the 2000 block of South Street.

South Street was closed for emergency vehicles.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

News 5 will follow up on this story once we learn more.

