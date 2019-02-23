Colorado slaying may be linked to robberies in Wyoming, Utah

DENVER (AP) – Authorities say three people suspected of a fatal shooting in Colorado may also have robbed a store in Wyoming and a bank in Utah later the same day.

Police say a man was shot and killed in Denver early Friday, and the three people involved stole his black Cadillac.

Two hours later, a black Cadillac was used in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, 100 miles (160 kilometers) north. Police say two men robbed the store while a woman waited in the Cadillac. Authorities are investigating whether it was the car stolen in Denver.

Later Friday, three people robbed a bank near Park City, Utah, 440 miles (710 kilometers) west of Cheyenne. Police say two of the robbers were the men who robbed the Cheyenne store.

2/23/2019 11:26:23 AM (GMT -7:00)