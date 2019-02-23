2019 Polar Plunge in Pueblo raises money for Special Olympics

PUEBLO – Folks were freezin’ for a reason Saturday morning in Pueblo.

The 2019 Polar Plunge was held at the Pueblo Reservoir.

Participants and teams in the annual event ran into the freezing water to raise money for the Special Olympics.

“Special Olympics is near and dear to my heart and everyone else on the team,” said Brian Lyons of the Colorado State Patrol. “We look forward to coming out and raising money for the athletes and supporting what they do each and every year.”

So far, Special Olympics Colorado has raised more than $11,000.

The money helps pay for programs to benefit nearly 25,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.