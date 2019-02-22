Suspects fire shot into car during robbery on Palmer Park Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police are looking for two white males accused of robbing people in a car on Palmer Park Blvd at N Academy Blvd. just after midnight.

The victims told officers the suspects pointed handguns at them as they demanded all of their money. When the victims refused, one of the suspects fired a shot into the car. No one was seriously injured.

Officers checked the area for suspects in a dark SUV matching the description provided by the victims, but were unable to find anything.

Colorado Springs Police ask anyone with information to call them at 719-444-7000, or contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.