Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Suspects fire shot into car during robbery on Palmer Park Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police are looking for two white males accused of robbing people in a car on Palmer Park Blvd at N Academy Blvd. just after midnight.

The victims told officers the suspects pointed handguns at them as they demanded all of their money. When the victims refused, one of the suspects fired a shot into the car. No one was seriously injured.

Officers checked the area for suspects in a dark SUV matching the description provided by the victims, but were unable to find anything.

Colorado Springs Police ask anyone with information to call them at 719-444-7000, or contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

 

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
More News
Suspects fire shot into car during robbery on Palmer Park Blvd.

Suspects fire shot into car during robbery on Palmer Park Blvd.

8:27 am
How CDOT de-ices the road

How CDOT de-ices the road

7:55 am
House Democrats introduce resolution to block Trump’s national emergency

House Democrats introduce resolution to block Trump’s national emergency

7:41 am
Suspects fire shot into car during robbery on Palmer Park Blvd.
Covering Colorado

Suspects fire shot into car during robbery on Palmer Park Blvd.

How CDOT de-ices the road
News

How CDOT de-ices the road

House Democrats introduce resolution to block Trump’s national emergency
News

House Democrats introduce resolution to block Trump’s national emergency

Scroll to top
Skip to content