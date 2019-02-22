Shots fired outside of bar in downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO – Pueblo police are looking for the people involved in a shootout in downtown Pueblo early Friday morning.

It happened outside of the Spirit House Cabaret off of N. Main Street around 1:15 a.m.

Police said a man fired shots at multiple people in an early 2000s white or beige Cadillac sedan with “rims.” Officers said people in the sedan also shot at the man. It’s not clear at this time who shot first.

The man who fired at the Cadillac is described as a Hispanic man who is approximately 5’7. Witnesses told police he was wearing jeans and a red and white striped shirt. A witness said they think the back window of the Cadillac may have been hit in the shootout. No descriptions are available for the driver or passengers in the sedan.

Police stopped another car who was caught in the crossfire just after the shooting happened. Police said that man was not hurt, but his car was hit by gunfire.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Pueblo police at 719-553-2502 or call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.