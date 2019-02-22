Police, animal control help rescue cat stuck under home Cañon City

A day in the life of an ACO….. Animal Control Officer Duncan responded to a call of a cat stuck in concrete under a house. ACO Duncan worked for several hours trying to free the cat, whose head was stuck in a hole in the concrete. With the help of a crew from Canon City Public Works and their handy-hand-held jackhammer-the cat was freed and took off towards home. JOB WELL DONE!#CCPublicWorksRocks#ADayInTheLifeOfAnimalControl#Meow Posted by Canon City Police Department on Thursday, February 21, 2019

