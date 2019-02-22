Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions

EL PASO COUNTY – It was near whiteout conditions at times as drivers traveled on I-25 and on side roads Friday night.

News 5 saw several crashes on the interstate and near downtown Colorado Springs.

The conditions forced residents like Aaron Goodman to take precautions while driving and by not venturing too far out.

“I’d definitely slow it down just a little bit…just because of the weather I was staying at home…prepping for whatever. I live out in Black Forest. You never know what you’re going to get.”

While this storm caused headaches for some people, Goodman said, “The more the merrier. We’ve had so many years of being dry.”

Mark Hamilton is also welcoming the latest round of snow, but is getting ready to help those who may be impacted by it. He and Goodman are volunteers with 4x4orce Emergency Response Team.

Hamilton said, “We prep for conditions like this. Snow starts falling and we’re just a group of volunteers that are out trying to help people if they get stuck or have a dead battery.”

They do it all for free, going wherever help is needed.

Hamilton said, “We have members up in the Denver area. We have guys that go up in the mountains if necessary.”

While he wasn’t expecting too many calls Friday evening, he said, “Probably expecting things to start ramping up tomorrow as people start going out and about, and there’s a little bit more accumulation, but we’re standing by ready to go do whatever.”

If you need help simply send a message through the group’s Facebook page.