Heart disease survivors gather to share stories

COLORADO SPRINGS — Heart patients gathered Friday at Penrose Hospital Friday to celebrate their survival and to share information about the disease that could have taken their lives.

Heart valve disease is a leading cause of death in the United States.

The American Heart Association says many Americans aren’t aware that they may have heart valve problems, as symptoms can vary in severity and sometimes go undetected. They recommend talking to your Doctor about potential problems and warning signs.

Today’s survivor day event featured food, presentations and a chance for survivors to gather, survivor Paul O’Hara says, “I feel terrific! A day after I had the valve replacement it was like a whole new world for me.”