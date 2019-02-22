Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault

Air Force Academy
File photo

COLORADO SPRINGS – An Article 32 hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25 for Air Force Cadet 3rd Class John-Paul Thompson. He faces charges of failure to obey a non-contact order, sexual assault, and producing child pornography of a 17-year-old.

An Article 32 hearing is similar to a civilian grand jury proceeding. Its primary purpose is determining if probable cause exists to advance the charges to a Court Martial.

Thompson’s hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Earlier this year, News5’s Jessica Barreto detailed a new report on the continuing problem of sexual assault and violence at U.S. Military Academies.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
