Driver suspected of driving high without a steering wheel in Pueblo

PUEBLO – It’s difficult to drive while high, without an active drivers license and without a steering wheel, yet Pueblo police said a man tried it Friday morning.

Pueblo Police Captain Tom Rummel tweeted that he stopped to help a vehicle near the intersection of Northern Avenue and Sante Fe Avenue just before 4 a.m. when he noticed it was driving slowly and its headlights were “going on and off.”

When Rummel approached the driver, he noticed that the steering wheel wasn’t attached to the steering column, and he said the man was using a pair of vice grips to guide the vehicle.

Police said the man was tased after he was asked if he had any weapons. Police said he replied “I might.” and started to reach under his leg. That’s when an officer grabbed him and deployed a taser.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked drivers license and resisting arrest. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
