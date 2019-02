COLORADO SPRINGS – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for three people after shots were fired in a club south of Colorado Springs.

It happened overnight at the Deja Vu club off of B Street in the Stratmoor area. Deputies said the suspects fired multiple rounds, but they say no one was hurt.

Deputies are looking for two men and a woman who are believed to be riding in a gold Lexus sedan with New Mexico plates AHR-J63.

If you see that car, call 911 immediately.