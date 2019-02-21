Police and FBI looking for suspect in bank robberies

DENVER – Police departments in Arvada and Lakewood, along with the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, want help identifying a bank robbery.

Investigators say the robberies took place at Chase Bank in Sheridan Blvd in Arvada on Feb. 15, and at First Bank on Wadsworth Blvd in Lakewood on Feb. 19.

Police describe the suspect as a white male 20 to 30 years old, between 6′ and 6’3″, with reddish blond hair. They say the suspect entered the bank and gave a note demanding money before running from the areas.

Officers are asking people in those areas to watch out for anyone matching the suspect’s description, especially if they have recently changed spending habits or talked about coming into money.

Anyone with information can call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at (303)629-7171. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at (720)913-STOP (7867). You could also earn up to a $2,000 reward.