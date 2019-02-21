Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
No classes Friday for Crowley County students

 

CROWLEY COUNTY – School officials in Crowley County announced Thursday afternoon schools will be closed Friday, with widespread illness partly to blame.

The closing announcement cited illness, as well as a shortage of available substitute teachers.

The school also cited the state wrestling tournament this weekend.

It’s not the first time illness has been blamed for school closure this flu season.

Last week two school districts canceled classes because of high rates of absences due to illness. James Irwin Charter School in Colorado Springs and the Miami-Yoder School District J-T 60 both closed after unusually high numbers of students and staff reported being ill.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
