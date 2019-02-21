Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Monument’s historic arch comes down

MONUMENT — City workers used heavy equipment Thursday morning to slowly dismantle and move the high arch that’s has towered over 3rd street in downtown Monument for nearly a quarter of a century.

Public works workers tell us high winds that have rocked the Palmer Divide area made the steel arch structure unstable. The decision was made to take it down rather than risk it being blown over and causing potential damage or injuries.

Now that the arch has been taken down it will be placed into storage and kept safe in the anticipation of someday making repairs and putting it back up along 2nd street which is the modern entrance to downtown.

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
