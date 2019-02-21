Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
PUEBLO – Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar announced his pick for deputy mayor Thursday, and it’s a familiar name in the Steel City.

Gradisar appointed Pueblo police chief Troy Davenport to serve in the role. Davenport’s appointment must first be approved by the Pueblo city council before it is finalized.

He will continue to serve as chief of police while completing his duties as deputy mayor. Davenport mentioned the importance of battling crime in Pueblo as well as encouraging economic development.

The deputy mayor position was created when voters approved structural changes to the city government in 2017. Those changes created the mayor position, who serves as the chief executive in the city government. That replaces the city manager model the city had used for decades prior to Gradisar’s swearing-in.

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
