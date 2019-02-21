Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fort Carson residents discuss housing issues

FORT CARSON – Military families got a chance to voice concerns about living conditions at on-post housing units that many say are unacceptable.

It’s a recently revealed problem at U.S. military installations across the nation. This month, Reuters published a report on a survey of 15,000 military families living on U.S. bases that found many are not satisfied with their housing, often citing serious safety and/or health concerns.

Yxa Dahms, an army reservist who lives on Fort Carson with her active duty husband, says Thursday night’s meeting was important so neighbors could find out what’s happening not just in their own homes, but also in their community.

“I never thought to hear about other families dealing with mice and snake and rats, says Dahms. “I can’t even imagine living in those conditions.”

News5 spoke with CSM T.J. Holland, who is assigned to handling tonight’s town hall. He says leaders will be doing assessments in family housing and the barracks, compiling a master list of all the issues, and addressing each one

Logan McCrary

Logan McCrary

Logan has worked at KOAA as a producer for 4 years.
