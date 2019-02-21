Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County

Freedom Springs Development
Graphic rendering of the Freedom Springs Development. (Photo courtesy of the Vecino Group)

COLORADO SPRINGS – A project to provide housing for formerly homeless veterans in El Paso County is now underway.

A group of stakeholders and dignitaries broke ground today on the Freedom Springs development off of Western Drive near Peterson Boulevard and Galley Road.

The development is described as a permanent housing development to house up to 50 formerly homeless veterans. Not only will the center provide housing, but it will also provide access to a fitness center, computer lab, food pantry and community gardens. Veterans will also be offered life skills classes at the center.

The project is funded by the Colorado Division of Housing, El Paso County, the Colorado Housing Finance Agency and the Colorado Springs Housing Authority.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
