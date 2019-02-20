Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

COLORADO – Behind last night’s snow, a BRUTAL cold morning awaits with plenty of ice and packed down snow on your side streets and neighborhoods. Sunshine will start melting down the pavement in the late morning, but the air temperatures you feel will just barely get above freezing much later into the afternoon.

Tuesday night, both Colorado Springs and the City of Fountain announced they are on accident alert status.

First Alert 5 Forecast: Brrrrrutal cold this morning but just above freezing later today!

Current list of closings and delays:

School Districts:

Crowley Co. Schools – 2 Hours Late.

Hanover 28 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. NO morning transportation to PPCC, BOCES or CSDB.

Beulah School of Natural Sciences – 2 hour delay.

Head Start Programs

Fremont Co. Head Start – no buses

