Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

COLORADO – Behind last night’s snow, a BRUTAL cold morning awaits with plenty of ice and packed down snow on your side streets and neighborhoods. Sunshine will start melting down the pavement in the late morning, but the air temperatures you feel will just barely get above freezing much later into the afternoon.

Tuesday night, both Colorado Springs and the City of Fountain announced they are on accident alert status.

First Alert 5 Forecast: Brrrrrutal cold this morning but just above freezing later today!

Current list of closings and delays:

School Districts:

  • Crowley Co. Schools – 2 Hours Late.
  • Hanover 28 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. NO morning transportation to PPCC, BOCES or CSDB.
  • Beulah School of Natural Sciences – 2 hour delay.

Head Start Programs

Fremont Co. Head Start – no buses

Follow our continuing coverage on the KOAA Facebook page and the KOAA Twitter page.

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
More News
New NOAA satellite aims to improve forecasts for western United States

New NOAA satellite aims to improve forecasts for western United States

8:31 am
Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar

Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar

8:12 am
READ FOR YOURSELF: Arrest affidavit released in case against Patrick Frazee

READ FOR YOURSELF: Arrest affidavit released in case against Patrick Frazee

7:23 am
New NOAA satellite aims to improve forecasts for western United States
News

New NOAA satellite aims to improve forecasts for western United States

Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar
News

Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar

READ FOR YOURSELF: Arrest affidavit released in case against Patrick Frazee
Covering Colorado

READ FOR YOURSELF: Arrest affidavit released in case against Patrick Frazee

Scroll to top
Skip to content