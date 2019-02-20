Two aircrafts crash at Centennial Airport, no injuries reported

DENVER – Centennial Airport, located 15 miles southeast of downtown Denver, is reporting two separate incidents involving two of its aircrafts.

At around 2:50 p.m. a twin-engine Cessna 320 nosedived on a landing strip, collapsing the nose gear. Two people were on board. There was no fire or injuries reported with this incident.

A short time later, a second aircraft crashed in the grass next to a runway. It was a single-engine Piper Comanche. Again, two people were on board this plane, no injuries or fire was reported.

Both parallel runways remain closed. South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the scenes.

No word yet on what caused the two incidents.