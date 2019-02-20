Negotiations underway to avert shuttle driver strike at Denver International Airport

DENVER – It’s a strike that could potentially cause a huge headache for passengers and employees who use the shuttles to get back and forth between the outer lots at the airport and the terminal.

Officials from Denver International Airport say they are in talks with ABM Industries to avert any kind of strike at the airport. A spokesperson from ABM Industries sent out the following statement on the issue.

“ABM and the United Mine Workers have been working hard to achieve an agreement which recognizes the valuable contributions of our employees and respects our client’s need to control public spending. As of this evening, our employees are considering a revised settlement package which – if authorized by employees – would provide for significant wage increases, preserve quality health insurance, and recognize our long-term employees. We expect the approval process to continue through this week and we do not anticipate work disruption during the approval process.” – ABM Industries

Officials at DIA say that they’re working with ABM to make sure that a plan is in place in case the two sides don’t come to an agreement.