Huerfano County residents prepare for flood-related outages

HUERFANO COUNTY – Due to severe damage from the Spring Fire, San Isabel Electric is warning all residents living in Huerfano County to be prepared for prolonged power outages due to flooding this year.

Even for people living nowhere near a flood zone, flooding conditions can cause prolonged outages and can also create electrical hazards, which are not always visible.

Properties on high ground, even miles outside the burn scar and away from flood plains, are still susceptible to prolonged power outages due to flood-damaged equipment several miles away.

To prepare for flash flooding, San Isabel Electric says it’s stocking up on common items like wire, cabinets, poles, and hardware like cross-arms and insulators.

In case of emergency, the co-op has a mobile substation that can replace any substation in its system if it’s taken out by a natural disaster. The mobile sub can be up and running within a day with enough power to sustain all of San Isabel’s meters in Pueblo West.

The co-op is also investigating options and possible locations for large generators that can help with extended power outages.

Residents can prepare for prolonged outages by keeping these items handy:

three-day water and food supply (one-gallon per person per day)

flashlight, extra batteries, manual can opener, battery-powered or hand-crank radio, NOAA weather radio

first-aid supplies, hand sanitizer and at least one week’s supply of prescriptions and medications for the family

Flash floods can create invisible electrical hazards.

Never approach electrical equipment in a boat or on foot, even if lines are on the ground or underwater.

If your home floods and the electricity was not turned off beforehand, do not enter the room where water may be in contact with electrical equipment or outlets and call an electrician.

Find more flood preparedness information by clicking here.