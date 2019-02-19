Road conditions deteriorate across El Paso County Tuesday night.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Snowfall across the region is expected to stop sometime around midnight and until then, it’s going to be a bit rough on most of the roadways. Visibility has been an issue in many areas this evening and a rash of accidents along I-25 between Fontanero and Cimarron starting causing issues for drivers at about 8:15 p.m.

Colorado Springs is once again on Accident Alert and while the snow may be on its way out, the icy roads and rough conditions are not. CDOT is asking commercial vehicles traveling southbound on I-25 approaching Monument Hill to travel in the right lane only. Commercial vehicles are required to chain up on Highway 67 both northbound and southbound in and out of Cripple Creek tonight.

CDOT has numerous plows out tonight and they will continue to work on the highway in time for the morning rush hour, but you’ll want to get up a little earlier and give yourself plenty of extra time for the commute. Be cautious on bridges, ramps and overpasses and as always, give the car in front of you plenty of extra space.

If you’re not familiar with the term “Accident Alert” or “Cold Reporting,” here’s how it works:

Cities across Colorado will go on “Accident Alert” status to cover minor traffic accidents.

It goes into effect when there are a high number of accidents and not enough resources to go around, or when there’s a large incident and officers are unavailable.

If a city is on alert, here’s what you need to consider if you’re involved in a minor crash.

No one was injured or died.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The wreck didn’t damage any public property, like roads signs, utility poles or guard rails.

All of the parties involved agree to exchange information and report the accident individually.

Everyone involved in the accident has to have the proper information to exchange, like your registration and insurance.

If the accident happened on private property, all of the above needs to be considered and there can’t be any damage to property, like buildings.

Damage needs to be less than a $1,000.

Here’s the link to report an accident online.

Here’s the link for the accident form.