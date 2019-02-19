Denver recovery groups looking to open recovery homes in Pueblo

PUEBLO – Two Denver recovery groups want to help people in Pueblo become sober.

Tribe and Oxford House are in the process of finding buildings to make them into recovery homes for people who are trying to beat drug addiction.

The groups are doing this with the help of the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association.

“We have holes in our system. We need to plug those holes up and that is living resources and treatment for families and support systems and helping, because this is the beginning of their journey. This could take years, if not forever,” said Judy Solano of the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association.

The programs would include having people go through treatment while having a job.

The Harm Reduction Society hopes to have these homes in place before June.