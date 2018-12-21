Saguache County Sheriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate

SAGUACHE – The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office released a bulletin early Friday morning asking residents to look out for a man who escaped the county jail.

Deputies are looking for David Freeman, who’s described as a 5’6 white man who weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen with a full beard when he escaped from the jail around 11 p.m. Thursday.

He was last seen wearing orange uniform pants, an orange shirt and a white t-shirt.

If you see him, call 911 or the Saguache County Sheriff’s office at 719-655-2525 immediately.