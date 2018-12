PUEBLO – Pueblo Police said a vacant house caught fire early Friday morning in a neighborhood west of Dundee Park Friday morning.

Police said the fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at a home off of W. 27th Street. Police shut down streets in the area to allow firefighters to work.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, and it’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while firefighters finish putting out hot spots.