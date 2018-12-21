Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian early Friday morning and ran away from the scene of the crash.

CSPD told News 5 that a car hit a pedestrian, then hit a light pole, which caused the car to roll over near the intersection of Carefree and Nonchalant Drive around 3 a.m. Friday. Police tell us the person who was hit called 911 to report the crash. The pedestrian survived the crash,  but that person’s condition is not known this morning.

The suspect then got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

Westbound lanes or N. Carefree Circle are expected to remain closed at Hollow Road until about 5 a.m. Friday. Drivers can take South Carefree Circle or Barnes Road to get around the closure.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved

Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved

5:48 am
Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home

Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home

5:26 am
Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight

Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight

4:46 am
Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved
News

Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved

Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home
Covering Colorado

Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home

Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight
Covering Colorado

Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight

Scroll to top
Skip to content