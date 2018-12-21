Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian early Friday morning and ran away from the scene of the crash.

CSPD told News 5 that a car hit a pedestrian, then hit a light pole, which caused the car to roll over near the intersection of Carefree and Nonchalant Drive around 3 a.m. Friday. Police tell us the person who was hit called 911 to report the crash. The pedestrian survived the crash, but that person’s condition is not known this morning.

The suspect then got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

Westbound lanes or N. Carefree Circle are expected to remain closed at Hollow Road until about 5 a.m. Friday. Drivers can take South Carefree Circle or Barnes Road to get around the closure.