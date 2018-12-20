Winter Water Woes

Colorado Springs- As temperatures remain below freezing for the next several months, it’s prime time for water main and water line breaks. In fact, Colorado Springs Utilities reports that forty percent of breaks in the city happen between November and February. There are a number of reasons why, most notably, corroded cast iron pipes from decades gone by, the seasonal freeze-thaw cycle of our weather, and shifting soils in our area.

While some of these breaks can be extreme, they tell News5 that most disruptions to service last anywhere from four to six hours.

If you experience a water pressure issue, or outright lack of water in your home, be patient and watch for crews, and remember to let water run after service is restored to flush out any sediment.