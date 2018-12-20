Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Water Woes

Colorado Springs- As temperatures remain below freezing for the next several months, it’s prime time for water main and water line breaks. In fact, Colorado Springs Utilities reports that forty percent of breaks in the city happen between November and February. There are a number of reasons why, most notably, corroded cast iron pipes from decades gone by, the seasonal freeze-thaw cycle of our weather, and shifting soils in our area.

Water Main on Academy
Water Main on Academy

While some of these breaks can be extreme, they tell News5 that most disruptions to service last anywhere from four to six hours.

If you experience a water pressure issue, or outright lack of water in your home, be patient and watch for crews, and remember to let water run after service is restored to flush out any sediment.

Rob Quirk

Rob Quirk

News5 Evening News Anchor
More News
Winter Water Woes

Winter Water Woes

8:41 pm
House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate

House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate

8:00 pm
Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday

Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday

6:55 pm
Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate
News

House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate

Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday
News

Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday

Scroll to top
Skip to content