The bikes are here ahead of the annual Santa Bob toy giveaway

COLORADO SPRINGS – Even though food and clothing are being given out at the upcoming Bob Telmosse Christmas giveaway, the star of the event is still the bicycles.

On Thursday, a semi-truck load of bikes was unloaded at the Norris-Penrose Event Center. At last count the Bob Telmosse Foundation tells us that they have almost 1,000 refurbished and new rides.

“They get to go through based on their size,” said Michael Waterlander, lead volunteer. “We get a size appropriate bike for them, and then they can pike out one they like, in terms of color, other features they might like.”

The Santa Bob toy giveaway is Saturday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until all the toys are gone, at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.