Shield 616 and Denver Broncos to present protective kits after practice

DENVER – Today after the Broncos morning practice, Shield 616 will present officers with equipment purchased thanks to a $200,000 donation by teammates and management.

Shield 616 purchases body armor and other protective gear for emergency personnel in 18 different states. Donors are able to requests which state or organization receives the equipment.

Neither organization has revealed what agency or agencies will be in attendance on Thursday to accept the gear following this morning’s practice. This event is not open to the public, however, our Sports Director Grant Meech is covering the story for News5.

In late November, linebacker Von Miller made his own pledge to Shield 616 which was joined by funds from 20 teammates, Head Coach Vance Joseph, President and CEO Joe Ellis, and General Manager John Elway.

The funds from the Broncos will provide more than 125 protective kits to include, a ballistic vest, ballistic helmet and a wound trauma kit. The advanced armor is designed to protect against higher caliber rifle ammunition and automatic weapons fire

MORE INFORMATION: www.shield616.org

