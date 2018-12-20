Colorado Springs Police investigating homicide on Delta Drive

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
COLORADO SPRINGS – Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are on scene of the 2100 block of Delta Drive investigating a homicide.

The area southwest of S. Academy and Chelton Rd is the location of several apartment complexes.

Lt. Howard Black says police and fire received a call around 2 p.m. to the Whitney Young Apartments. When they arrived on scene they found an adult male with traumatic, fatal injuries.

If the El Paso County Coroner confirms this is a homicide this will mark the 37th homicide investigation in the Colorado Springs for 2018.

A News5 crew is on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

