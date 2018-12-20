Police asking for help to locate missing at-risk man in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are asking for help to locate a missing man, who’s considered at-risk.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Jose Martinez. Martinez is described as a Hispanic man who’s 5’5 and weighs about 145 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue t-shirt and green pants in the area of Hancock Ave. and S. Academy around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said he is not from Colorado Springs and he is not familiar with the area.

If you see him, call Colorado Springs Police right away at 719-444-7000.