Police asking for help to locate missing at-risk man in Colorado Springs

Jose Martinez
Photo of 20-year-old Jose Martinez. (Photo courtesy of CSPD)

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are asking for help to locate a missing man, who’s considered at-risk.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Jose Martinez. Martinez is described as a Hispanic man who’s 5’5 and weighs about 145 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue t-shirt and green pants in the area of Hancock Ave. and S. Academy around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said he is not from Colorado Springs and he is not familiar with the area.

If you see him, call Colorado Springs Police right away at 719-444-7000.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
