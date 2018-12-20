Petition started for new license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park

MESA VERDE NATIONAL PARK – If the Mesa Verde Foundation has its way, there will soon be another license plate on Colorado roadways.

The private non-profit foundation has proposed the creation of a new state specialty license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park. The park is located in the southwest part of the state and is home to nearly 5,000 known Ancestral Puebloan archaeological sites, including 600 cliff dwellings and thousands of ancient artifacts.

The goal is to collect 3,000 qualified signatures by January, that way the license plate bill can be introduced in the 2019 legislative session.

For your signature to be valid, you must:

– Be a resident of Colorado

– Be a registered Colorado motor vehicle owner

– Complete all of the requested information, including full name, address and email address

By signing the petition you are saying that you would be interested in the purchasing the plate if it become available.

The petition can be found online here.