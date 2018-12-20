Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Petition started for new license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park

MESA VERDE NATIONAL PARK – If the Mesa Verde Foundation has its way, there will soon be another license plate on Colorado roadways.

The private non-profit foundation has proposed the creation of a new state specialty license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park. The park is located in the southwest part of the state and is home to nearly 5,000 known Ancestral Puebloan archaeological sites,  including 600 cliff dwellings and thousands of ancient artifacts.

The goal is to collect 3,000 qualified signatures by January, that way the license plate bill can be introduced in the 2019 legislative session.

For your signature to be valid, you must:
– Be a resident of Colorado
– Be a registered Colorado motor vehicle owner
– Complete all of the requested information, including full name, address and email address

By signing the petition you are saying that you would be interested in the purchasing the plate if it become available.

The petition can be found online here.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
More News
Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019

Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019

12:22 pm
Petition started for new license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park

Petition started for new license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park

11:42 am
Speaker Ryan: President Trump will not sign bill to avoid government shutdown

Speaker Ryan: President Trump will not sign bill to avoid government shutdown

11:38 am
Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019
News

Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019

Petition started for new license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park
Covering Colorado

Petition started for new license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park

Speaker Ryan: President Trump will not sign bill to avoid government shutdown
News

Speaker Ryan: President Trump will not sign bill to avoid government shutdown

Scroll to top
Skip to content