Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits

VIENNA, Va. – Navy Federal Credit Union said it is working to resolve issues with a “delay” involving direct deposits for members Thursday morning.

The credit union, which has two locations in Colorado Springs, said online and mobile banking are still available. The company has not said what is causing the problem, or when it will be fixed.

A Facebook post from the credit union said customer accounts are safe. Navy Federal’s customer service line is not active at this time. The company did not provide a reason why customer service representatives are not able to talk with members.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as we learn more information.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
8:50 am
8:07 am
7:11 am
