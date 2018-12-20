Fallen Las Animas County Sergeant honored during Pueblo procession and memorial services

PUEBLO– On Thursday–family, friends, and law enforcement took the first step in saying good-bye to a man who will not soon be forgotten.

Two services were held for Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Matthew Moreno, in Pueblo (his hometown), after he died in a car crash last week while responding to a call.

Law enforcement agencies from all over the state lined Grand Avenue, to assist with a foot procession, after the funeral mass at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart concluded.

“He was a champion of our community and a highly respected member of our team,” Las Animas County Sheriff Derek Navarette said during the second memorial service, at Pueblo Memorial Hall.

In a time of darkness, the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office spoke about the bright light that was Sergeant Moreno.

“There aren’t many days I can recall where he didn’t do something off the wall just to get a laugh–like calling on duty using helium to change his voice, because he knew that would be funny–just to get someone to smile,” Navarette said, his comment met with laughter from those in attendance.

Making people smile was just one of his many super powers in the eyes of Moreno’s daughter, Summer.

Summer had her step-brother–Jared Klipfel–read a special letter she had written for her dad at the memorial.

“He’s brave, strong, loving, caring, and very protective,” Klipfel recited.

Summer stood beside him, embracing her younger sister, Morgan.

“This man that I’m talking about is my dad. He is my Superman and my hero. He is my world. He’s my everything. Even though we can’t see him, doesn’t mean he’s not there,” Klipfel continued from the letter.

It was a sentiment shared by people who never even met Moreno.

“He put his life on the line for us and lost it in the line of duty,” Pueblo native Kim Geier told News5, shortly after the procession.

“I just want police officers to know there’s a lot of people who really value them and what they do for us,” she said, with her thin blue line flag in hand.

And now, Moreno’s legacy will live on through the community he served.

“Rest easy Matt,” said Navarette, solemnly. “We got the watch from here.”