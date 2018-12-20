Extra turkeys go to veterans in need

COLORADO SPRINGS – A surplus of turkeys from Catholic Charities is going to help out veterans.

Mt. Carmel Veteran’s Service Center handed out those extra free turkeys Thursday to veterans who wanted one. Workers at the center also put together Christmas meals to go along with the donated birds.

“I know that this turkey, giving it to me, is the same thing as giving it to somebody that needs it more than I do, so basically, that’s where it’s going, to somebody that I know needs it,” said Army veteran Victor Morris.

Mt. Carmel handed out 200 turkeys.