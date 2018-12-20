CSPD investigating armed robberies early Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS – Springs Police are investigating another series of armed robberies of convenience stores on the east side of the city early Thursday morning.

Police said suspects held up a convenience store near the intersection of Academy and Constitution around 3:08 a.m. The second robbery happened around 3:32 a.m. at a store near the intersection of Barnes and Marksheffel. The third robbery happened 12 minutes later near Peterson and Carefree.

Police said all suspects in the robberies were men who wore ski masks and were armed with guns.

It’s not clear at this time if any of the robberies are connected to four robberies that happened Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.