Resentencing today for Woodland Park man convicted of killing parents in 1992

CRIPPLE CREEK – The man convicted of killing his mom and stepfather more than two decades ago in Woodland Park will be in court Thursday to learn his new sentence for second degree murder.

News 5’s Jessica Barreto will be in court, bringing you the latest updates on-air and online.

Jacob Ind, who’s now 41-years-old, pleaded guilty earlier this year after he was granted a new trial for the 1992 killings. The sentencing range for the crime is from 32 to 74 years. Ind has served more than 20 years to date.

He was just 15 years old when prosecutors say he killed Pamela and Kermode Johnson. He was previously convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Last year, he was granted a retrial as his attorneys handling his appeal said his court-appointed attorney in the first trial kept him from testifying. Prosecutors were pursuing charges of first-degree murder against Ind in the retrial when he entered a guilty plea.

Ind has said the killings were motivated by longstanding physical and sexual abuse.