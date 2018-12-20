Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel to remain open until June

AIR FORCE ACADEMY – The chapel, which was originally scheduled to close for renovations on Jan. 1, 2019, will remain open for cadets, tourists and regular services until June 17.

A written statement from the academy said the decision to remain open came because it took longer than expected to evaluate contract proposals for the project.

Once the chapel closes, the renovation and repair project at the National Historic Landmark is expected to take at least four years.

The Academy said that during the closure, cadets will have access to religious services at alternative locations.

According to the Academy, the Cadet Chapel is Colorado’s number one man-made attraction.

Hours of operation at the chapel are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the Chapel, visit https://www.usafa.edu/academics/facilities/cadet-chapel/ or call 719-333-4515.