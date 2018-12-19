Ritz Toy Drive grows in its third year

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Fire Department made a special delivery on Wednesday.

Firefighters stopped by UCHealth Memorial Central for the third annual Darly Ritz Memorial Toy Drive. The drive honors Daryl Ritz, a longtime CSFD firefighter who was killed unexpectedly in May 2016. The Ritz family says they are thrilled that the event keeps getting bigger and bigger every year.

“I think, just, there’s so many more people that have stepped up and added to, but, this is the most toys we’ve had yet,” said Cindy Ritz, Daryl’s wife.

The toys will be distributed by nurses and volunteers at a special hospital Christmas party later this week.