Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ritz Toy Drive grows in its third year

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Fire Department made a special delivery on Wednesday.

Firefighters stopped by UCHealth Memorial Central for the third annual Darly Ritz Memorial Toy Drive. The drive honors Daryl Ritz, a longtime CSFD firefighter who was killed unexpectedly in May 2016. The Ritz family says they are thrilled that the event keeps getting bigger and bigger every year.

“I think, just, there’s so many more people that have stepped up and added to, but, this is the most toys we’ve had yet,” said Cindy Ritz, Daryl’s wife.

The toys will be distributed by nurses and volunteers at a special hospital Christmas party later this week.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
More News
How is the Citadel Mall keeping shoppers safe?

How is the Citadel Mall keeping shoppers safe?

8:44 pm
Four-month-old puppy shot after wandering on to neighboring ranch in Grand County

Four-month-old puppy shot after wandering on to neighboring ranch in Grand County

8:16 pm
New vehicle charging station open in Pueblo West

New vehicle charging station open in Pueblo West

7:31 pm
How is the Citadel Mall keeping shoppers safe?
Covering Colorado

How is the Citadel Mall keeping shoppers safe?

Four-month-old puppy shot after wandering on to neighboring ranch in Grand County
Covering Colorado

Four-month-old puppy shot after wandering on to neighboring ranch in Grand County

New vehicle charging station open in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

New vehicle charging station open in Pueblo West

Scroll to top
Skip to content