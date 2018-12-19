Parking Meter Elf spreading cheer in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – There’s an elf frolicking around downtown Colorado Springs helping folks finish up their Christmas shopping.

Downtown business owner and City Council member, Richard Skorman is playing the elf.

It’s Skorman’s fifth year playing the role and it’s not just him who is spreading the cheer, he said others like to pay it forward too.

“A lot of people do, people will hand me quarters for the next one and a lot of people are surprised, really you’re gonna do this,” said Skorman. “They think it’s this big gift that I’m giving them, and it’s just four quarters and I ask them how long they’re going to be here and tell them we appreciate their business.”

Skorman said he spends about $1,000 each year paying for meters.