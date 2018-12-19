Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New vehicle charging station open in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST – People who are choosing to go green over gas now have a new charging station to charge their vehicles in Pueblo West.

It’s located behind the Pueblo West library. Work started on the new station last October and up to three vehicles can be charged at a time. People wasted no time checking out the new option on Wednesday. One Pueblo resident said this will help because he picks up kids from school and has found himself in the position of needing to recharge his vehicle.

In order to use the charging station, you need to set up an account with Charge Point, the company that built the station.

Nia Bender

Nia Bender is a digital content producer for KOAA News 5.
