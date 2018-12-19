Marijuana Amendment Blocked In Senate

COLORADO – An amendment that could have lightened up the federal law concerning states with legal marijuana is being blocked on Capitol Hill.

Colorado U.S. Senator Cory Gardner originally brought the measure forward, hoping to attach it to the criminal justice reform bill. The move was blocked in the Senate on Tuesday. The amendment would have done a couple of things. It would have removed the threat of prosecution at the federal level in states where pot is legal and it would have allowed marijuana businesses access to the banking system.

Marijuana businesses in Colorado were looking forward to the move by Senator Gardner, saying access to the banking system would completely transform the way that they conduct business.