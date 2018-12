GRAND COUNTY – A fourth-month-old puppy was recently shot and killed in Grand County.

Sky-Hi News reports that the puppy got out of a fenced yard and went onto a neighboring ranch.

The owner of said ranch shot the dog twice, killing it.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, no charges can be filed since the rancher’s son believed the dog was harassing their cattle.

This action, according to the Sheriff’s Office, is protected under Colorado Title 35.