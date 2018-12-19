Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former homeless man wins big in Colorado lottery

DENVER – A formerly homeless man in Denver won big just before the Christmas holiday.

According to Colorado Lottery, Diego B. won $250,000 in a Second-Chance Drawing for the Scratch game, Wonka’s Golden Ticket.

The Lottery’s Surprise Crew caught up with Diego at work and presented him with a big check. The organization said the man was in complete shock and fell to his knees crying.

The man reportedly moved to Colorado four years ago from Iowa, where a failed relationship and other things eventually left him homeless and living in his car for 11 months. After befriending his current boss in a Facebook group, his boss told him if he moved to Denver he would give Diego a job and help him get back on his feet.

“I keep thinking I don’t deserve this,” Diego said. “I’m going to make a lot of people happy with this money.”

You can see the moment Diego was surprised with the check below.

(video courtesy of Colorado Lottery)

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
