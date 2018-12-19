Cheyenne Mountain Zoo holding contest to meet their moose

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Canada moose, Tahoma will be sporting a “minimalist” look for the next few months.

As all male members of the cervid (deer) family do each year, Tahoma has shed his antlers.

Each year, when Tahoma’s antlers fall off, the zoo invites fans, followers, members, and guests to guess the weight of the antlers.

This year’s contest is on now, and you have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 25th to submit your guess. The winner of the contest will get the chance to have an “encounter” with Tahoma for themselves and up to three guests.

The only way to enter the contest is to submit your guess at the following link: cmzoo.org/moose.

You can also find contest details and antler insights at the link above.