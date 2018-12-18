Law enforcement vehicles seen leaving Patrick Frazee’s home

TELLER COUNTY – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said police activity at Patrick Frazee’s home Tuesday morning was a “routine follow up” to the search over the weekend.

A News 5 photographer spotted five vehicles leaving the Frazee property late Tuesday morning. CBI spokesperson Susan Medina said no arrests have been made in connection to Kelsey’s disappearance.

I just got off the phone with an experienced investigator. He says following up a couple days after serving a search warrant is *not* routine. #KelseyBerreth https://t.co/UI6FEEW1vd — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) December 18, 2018

Authorities began searching the 35-acre property where Frazee lives on Friday. That search wrapped up on Sunday. Following the search, Woodland Park Police said they didn’t find Berreth, and she remains missing.

At the last news conference from Woodland Park Police, Chief Miles De Young said he did not have any suspects or persons of interest in connection to her disappearance. However, De Young did call Berreth’s disappearance “suspicious.”

The Woodland Park Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the FBI evidence team, Teller County Sheriff’s Office for logistics assistance, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Berreth was last seen in public on Thanksgiving at a Woodland Park Safeway store. Frazee told police he saw her later that afternoon when he picked up their daughter. She has not been seen since.

Authorities said on Dec. 10 that her phone pinged off a cell tower in southern Idaho on Nov. 25. Frazee told Berreth’s mother that he received a text from her on Nov. 25, though police did not go into detail about what that message said.

Berreth’s employer, Doss Aviation in Pueblo, also received a text that day from Berreth’s phone which said she wouldn’t be at work the next week.

Ten days later on Dec. 2, Berreth’s mother reported her missing, sparking the investigation into her disappearance.

Thanks to an anonymous donation, the Woodland Park Police Department will pay up to $25,000 for information that leads to the safe return of Kelsey Berreth. Tips can be called into the Woodland Park Police Department at (719) 687-9262 or emailed to the dedicated email account at kelsey@city-woodlanpark.org for investigators to follow up. If you have any information related to this case, please call the Woodland Park Police Department.