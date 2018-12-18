Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dr. Phil episode about Chris Watts case to air Tuesday on KOAA 5

KOAA 5 will air Dr. Phil’s episode about the Chris Watts case Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The episode promises to look into the possible motives into the murders of Shanann Watts, Bella Watts and Celeste Watts.

Watts was recently transferred to the Dodge County Correctional Institute earlier this month for his own protection. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of his wife and their two daughters on Nov. 19.

He was arrested the day after coming forward to the media asking for the safe return of his family, claiming he had no idea where they were. He later tried telling police he killed his wife when he caught her choking one of their daughters.

Prosecutors say Watts was having an extramarital affair, and believe he was trying to get away from married life. However, Watts has never told anyone why he committed the murders.

Former FBI criminal profiler Candice DeLong, body-language expert Susan Constantine,  Nancy Grace and former detective Steve Kardian will be featured on Tuesday’s episode.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
